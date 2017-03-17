Local high school students take home DECA state competition awards

High school students in the Mattituck-Cutchogue, Southold, Greenport and Shelter Island school districts traveled to Rochester, N.Y., March 7-10 for the Distributive Education Club of America state competition.
DECA is a business club that requires students to take multiple choice tests and perform job interviews and role-play scenarios that test their abilities in fields like advertising, marketing, hospitality, sales and business administration.
Fourteen students returned home with awards:
Jake Dominy, Southold, first place in Sales Demonstration
Rob Kruszeski, Southold, first place in Wholesale Selling
Alex Bellavia, Mattituck, second place in Public Speaking Prepared
Connor Vaccariello, Southold, second place in Sales Demonstration
Vivian Mantzapoulos, Greenport, second place for Wholesale Sales
Alex Nadel, Mattituck, third place in Job Interview
Colleen Kelly, Mattituck, third place in Decision Making Marketing
Daisy Rymer, Southold, fifth place in Public Speaking
Annie Lincoln, Southold, finalist medal in Job Interview
Doug Fiedler, Southold, finalist medal in Sales Demonstration
Lena Wolf, Greenport, finalist medal in Decision Making Marketing
Martha Terry, Mattituck, finalist medal in Public Speaking Prepared
Matthew Tuthill, Greenport, finalist medal in Sales Demonstration
Ryan Shuford, Mattituck, finalist medal in Decision Making Marketing
Top courtesy photo: Greenport and Shelter Island students at the DECA competition in Rochester.