Local high school students take home DECA state competition awards

High school students in the Mattituck-Cutchogue, Southold, Greenport and Shelter Island school districts traveled to Rochester, N.Y., March 7-10 for the Distributive Education Club of America state competition.

DECA is a business club that requires students to take multiple choice tests and perform job interviews and role-play scenarios that test their abilities in fields like advertising, marketing, hospitality, sales and business administration.

Fourteen students returned home with awards:

Jake Dominy, Southold, first place in Sales Demonstration

Rob Kruszeski, Southold, first place in Wholesale Selling

Alex Bellavia, Mattituck, second place in Public Speaking Prepared

Connor Vaccariello, Southold, second place in Sales Demonstration

Vivian Mantzapoulos, Greenport, second place for Wholesale Sales

Alex Nadel, Mattituck, third place in Job Interview

Colleen Kelly, Mattituck, third place in Decision Making Marketing

Daisy Rymer, Southold, fifth place in Public Speaking

Annie Lincoln, Southold, finalist medal in Job Interview

Doug Fiedler, Southold, finalist medal in Sales Demonstration

Lena Wolf, Greenport, finalist medal in Decision Making Marketing

Martha Terry, Mattituck, finalist medal in Public Speaking Prepared

Matthew Tuthill, Greenport, finalist medal in Sales Demonstration

Ryan Shuford, Mattituck, finalist medal in Decision Making Marketing

Top courtesy photo: Greenport and Shelter Island students at the DECA competition in Rochester.

