Sale of Claudio’s in Greenport falls through, owners to return this season

A proposed deal to sell Claudio’s restaurant in Greenport fell through and the owners of the iconic eatery will return for another season when opening day kicks off on April 6.

“At this point, many people know we had listed Claudio’s for sale for the first time ever and have been actively engaged with an interested group for the last year or so,” said co-owner Bill Claudio in a statement. “Those discussions did not end successfully and our family has turned now to getting up and running for a fabulous 2017 season.”

