Donna and Ed Dunne of Southold and Kimberly and William Anthony of Cantonment, Fla., are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, John and Katie.

Katie is a graduate of Florida State University and is employed by Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola, Fla. Lt. junior grade Dunne is a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter pilot stationed in Norfolk, Va., and a graduate of Southold High School and SUNY/Maritime College.

A fall 2017 wedding is planned.

