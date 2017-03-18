Blotter: Identity thief racks up $2K on Southold woman’s credit card

A Southold woman reported last Monday that she was the victim of identity theft, according to a police report.

An unknown person charged $2,195 worth of merchandise to the woman’s Lord & Taylor credit card Feb. 23, a report states. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.

• A Jamesport woman attempted to steal a bottle of Tylenol last Thursday night at CVS in Mattituck, police said.

After the woman picked up a prescription at the pharmacy, she asked where the Tylenol was located and reportedly placed a bottle into her prescription’s bag and attempted to leave the store, officials said. An employee approached her and she agreed to pay for the stolen merchandise, police said. No charges were filed.

• The owners of two vehicles that were parked on Adams Street in Greenport found their tires slashed Sunday morning, police said. Both incidents were reported separately and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments