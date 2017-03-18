50+ magazine: Tips from doctors on how to keep your body young

Taking care of your body is important at any age, but it’s likely something we think more and more about as we cross the 50-year threshold.

We asked local doctors for their number one piece of advice on how to combat the effects of aging. Here’s what they had to say.

Heart

“One thing that I tell my patients is to remain active. I see many people over the age of 90. A common theme among these patients is the fact that they continue to keep busy. One of my patients who is 90 still goes to Zumba. Another patient works as a crossing guard. Remaining active will help your overhaul cardiovascular health and keep you feeling younger.”

• Dr. Michael Sorrentino, cardiologist, East End Cardiology, Riverhead

Joints

“Strength and exercise. If your thumbs are bugging you we’ll talk about hand exercise. If it’s your elbow we’ll do something with your elbows. Mechanically, [movement] keeps the joint fluid moving fluid and supple.”

• Dr. Fred Carter, orthopedist, North Fork Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, Mattituck

Eyes

“I’m sure every doctor would say this, but my number one piece of advice would be not too smoke. Smoking can increase your risk of macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness, dry eyes and cataracts.”

• Dr. Christine Speer Buono, ophthalmologist, North Shore Eye Care

GI tract

“In my older patients who have very healthy looking [gut], meaning they don’t have polyps or diverticulosis … it’s because they eat a lot of fiber and they eat things that have probiotics, like yogurt or kombucha. They are high in good bacteria. High fiber and probiotics are the way to go.”

• Dr. Eyad Ali, gastroenterologist, Peconic Bay Medical Center, assistant clinical professor at Stony Brook School of Medicine

Skin

“Use sunscreen daily. And I mean every day — winter, summer, spring and fall. It needs to have an SPF 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours.”

• Dr. Antoinette Notaro, dermatologist, Schweiger Dermatology Group

This article appeared the Times Review Media Group’s 50+ magazine.

Comments

comments