Stanley Joseph Dziadowicz of Cutchogue died March 17, 2017 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 89.

He was born in Brooklyn March 10, 1928, to Vincent and Josephine (Pilchuk) Dziadowicz and later served in the U.S. Navy.

From 1946 to 1952, he served in the U.S. Navy and Reserves. He was placed for a time on the USS Wilkes-Barre and he was awarded the American Area Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. After his honorable discharge, he enjoyed attending naval reunions.

Stanley went on to a career in telecommunications working as a journeyman with “Ma Bell” for 14 years and retiring from Local 3 after more than 20 years.

Formerly of Williston Park, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and boating with grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, William Vincent and his wife, Kathryn Margaret Dziadowicz of West Babylon; brother Vincent Dziadowicz of Florida; six grandchildren, Tara Marie (Kirk) Ostermann, William John (Laurie) Dziadowicz, Melissa Ann (Gerard) vanRingelesteijn, Adam Robert Dziadowicz, Rebecca Lynn (Eric) Hoover and Kathryn Victoria Dziadowicz and great-grandchildren Emma, Aidan and Liam Ostermann, Isabella and Jake Dziadowicz and Lucca, Quinn and Hudson vanRingelesteijn.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

