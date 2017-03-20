Helen A. Krupski of Peconic died March 20 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 84.

Born in Mattituck March 17, 1933, to Helen (Bialeski) and John Sidor Sr., she attended Mattituck schools and was salutatorian of her graduating class.

Two months later on Aug. 6, 1950, she married Albert J. Krupski Sr. and together they made their home in Peconic, where they farmed the land known as Krupski Farms.

Helen also worked as a medical secretary for Drs. Jay Slotkin and Lloyd Simon.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and worked with the altar servers.

Surviving are her husband, Albert J. Krupski Sr.; children, Susan Krupski Fisher (Don) of Southold, Albert J. Krupski Jr. (Mary) of Peconic and James Krupski of Maryland; brothers, John Sidor Jr. (Kathi) and Edward Sidor (Althea), both of Mattituck; and grandchildren, Benjamin Krupski Fisher, Evelyn Krupski Fisher, A. Nicholas Krupski, Colleen Marie Krupski and Kimberly Susan Krupski.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where wake prayers will take place at 3 p.m. followed by Sacred Heart Rosary Society services. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the following would be appreciated: Meals on Wheels, c/o Southold Town Human Resource Center, P.O. Box 85, Mattituck, NY 11952; Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935; Southold Sunshine Society, P.O. Box 251, Southold, NY 11971; or San Simeon by the Sound, 61700 County Road 48, Greenport, NY 11944.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments