MTA: Buses to replace midday trains on Wednesday

The Long Island Rail Road announced that buses will substitute midday trains at Mattituck, Southold and Greenport on Wednesday, March 22 and March 29 as maintenance crews replace switches at two of the stations.

The 10:44 a.m. eastbound train from Ronkonkoma will terminate at Riverhead, where customers will board buses for Mattituck, Southold and Greenport. An additional 10 minutes of travel time is expected.

Customers who board the westbound train at Greenport at 12:42 p.m., Southold at 12:52 p.m. or Mattituck at 1:05 p.m. will instead find a bus in the station parking lot. To allow buses enough travel time to connect with the train at Riverhead at its usual time, buses are scheduled to depart up to 12 minutes earlier than the train’s scheduled departure time, the LIRR said.

The substitute bus schedule to depart is at these times:

Greenport: 12:30 p.m.

Southold: 12:41 p.m.

Mattituck: 12:55 p.m.

The bus is scheduled to arrive at Riverhead at 1:12 p.m., allowing customers to connect to the regularly scheduled train departing at 1:21 p.m.

Customers can stay updated on changes by signing up for alerts at MyMTAAlerts.com, check MTA.info or following @LIRR on Twitter.

Comments

comments