Synergy forum in Mattituck scheduled for April 6

The Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force will hold its third Synergy forum next month in Mattituck.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mattituck Human Services Center, will be led by Suffolk County Community College professor James Banks and task force member Christopher North.

As with the last forum in Greenport, Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley will attend and other community leaders are invited, task force co-chair Sonia Spar said.

The task force continues to hold forums in different places within Southold Town as the concerns of one hamlet may differ from another, Ms. Spar said. The forums are meant to create clear channels of communication between residents and the police department, and are part of a larger initiative to promote respect and civility throughout the town, she said.

In late January, a Synergy event was held in Greenport, where the major topic of the night was immigration. The first event was held in Peconic in 2016.

“One of the best takeaways from Synergy in Greenport was that we were able to see people with different political opinions that were able to have a conversation and people respected the rules of the game,” Ms. Spar said.

