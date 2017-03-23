Southold 2020 comprehensive plan’s zoning chapter completed

After more than two years of work, the Southold Town Planning Board has finalized the land use chapter of the town’s comprehensive plan.

During Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Planning Board chairman Don Wilcenski described the land use chapter of the Southold 2020 comprehensive plan as difficult to tackle because it provides zoning recommendations.

“What keeps this moving is the input from the community and it’s very important,” Mr. Wilcenski said.

The town planning department has held several public meetings to gather feedback on the draft, which addresses topics like hybrid zoning, housing size and public parking.

The Planning Board has one more chapter to tackle to finish the comprehensive plan. The final chapter, which is expected to be completed this summer, will address transportation and infrastructure, he said.

Once the comprehensive plan is complete, the entire report will be submitted to the Town Board for review.

Public hearings will then be held to discuss each chapter, Mr. Wilcenski added.

[email protected]

Comments

comments