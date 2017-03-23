‘Les Misérables’ opens Thursday at Southold High School

The Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club will present the school edition of “Les Misérables” Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23, 24 and 25, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in the school district auditorium on Oaklawn Avenue.

The classic musical, performed entirely by students, is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It is directed by Jessica Ellwood and Casey Rooney, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann, choreography by Anita Boyer and pit orchestra direction by Karl Himmelmann.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 students and seniors; they are available for sale at Southold Free Library or at the door. Call Southold Jr.-Sr. High School at 765-5081 for more information.

Scroll down for more photos by Jeremy Garretson:

Comments

comments