Blotter: Man caught using cellphone while driving charged with DWI

An unlicensed Greenport man was arrested last Wednesday morning after he was caught using his cellphone while driving, according to a Southold Town police report.

Angel Colon, 46, was driving on Route 25 in Greenport around 9:15 a.m. when he was pulled over, officials said.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using an electronic device while driving, police said.

• A Greenport man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Monday, police said.

Jose Santos, 25, was driving near the intersection of Route 48 and Moore’s Lane in Greenport around 2:50 a.m. when he was pulled over for a traffic violation, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, the report states.

• The Southold Town bay constables assisted the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday after an unmanned kayak was found floating in Long Island Sound, according to a police press release.

The 12-foot yellow capsized kayak was spotted by the Cross Sound Ferry about two-thirds of a mile north of Plum Gut around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The kayak, which police said had drifted from a homeowner’s yard, was recovered, the release states.

• An unknown man broke into Braun Seafood in Cutchogue last Thursday after reportedly throwing a cinder block through the front door, police said. No other details about the incident were included in the report.

• A resident who lives on Robinson Lane in Peconic reported last Wednesday that five small trees near a beach access area were cut, the report states. He also requested extra patrols to monitor the area, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

