Zeldin responds to failed attempt to repeal Affordable Care Act

House Republicans on Friday withdrew legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who campaigned on the promise to help repeal the ACA — known as Obamacare — was one of five House Republicans from New York who supported or leaned yes toward voting for the American Health Care Act, according to the New York Times.

Mr. Zeldin released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, has so many flaws and the consequences will only worsen. I believe strongly that we need a stable transition to a new reality that will work better and make health care costs affordable, relieving taxpayers of the financial burdens under this failed policy, and give patients more choices. I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress in a bipartisan manner to build a consensus in our efforts to improve health care in America.”

News conference beginning now: https://t.co/efs0CMS1FW — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 24, 2017

