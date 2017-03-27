Peconic Landing seeking applicants for Veterans Day Wedding Giveback

Veterans or current member of the U.S. military who are looking to marry the man or woman of their dreams can now enter the seventh annual “Veterans Day Wedding Giveback.”

Brecknock Hall at Peconic Landing is seeking applicants for its contest, which began in 2011 as a way to give back and thank Long Island’s military personnel and recognize them for their service. Winners of the contest receive a free wedding in Greenport.

A panel of Peconic Landing’s veteran members judge the contest based on the number of years served, special military honors, contributions to the community and each couple’s personal love story. After entering, couples must be available for interviews in-person or via Skype.

This giveaway is made possible by sponsorship and contributions from local businesses and organizations who donate time and services to contribute to the wedding. According to a press release from Peconic Landing, an estimated $60,000 worth of services and in-kind donations are contributed each year.

Last year’s winning couple was U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate First Class Patrick Rogers of Manorville and his wife Jessica.

“We will never forget the wonderful feelings of joy and happiness that we felt throughout the entire day,” Ms. Rogers said in the release about the contest.

“Each and every vendor donation, whether it was someone’s time or a big or small contribution, meant the world to us, and we are so grateful for the generosity that helped make our wedding day more than we ever could’ve imagined,” Mr. Rogers said in the release.

The winners of this year’s contest will have their wedding on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in celebration of Veterans Day at Brecknock Hall in Greenport. The venue will accommodate up to 80 guests.

“This giveaway has become a highlight event for our community and the veteran members involved,” said Robert Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing. “We are proud to host this celebration in support of the men and women serving our country.”

To enter, at least one partner must have served or currently be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Visit http://www.brecknockhall.com/veterans-day-wedding-giveback/ to submit an application. The deadline to submit is Friday, April 21. Couples who have previously entered are encouraged to re-enter.

Businesses that would like to contribute can contact Valerie Tirelli, Brecknock Hall sales & events coordinator at [email protected].

