Thomas Hale Harris of Southold died March 20 in his home at the age of 65.

He was born in Nampa, Idaho, Feb. 12, 1952, to Bud and Barbara Harris and later married JJ Harris April 28, 1979, in Elko, Nev.

Mr. Harris was a banker with the former North Fork Bank since 1990. In 2009, he joined Bank United.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Heather (Jeff) Ellis and Hailey (Kyle) Schadt; siblings Tim Harris of Burley, Idaho and Geri Betts of Pocatello, Idaho and four beautiful grandchildren, Jordan and Tyler Ellis and Peyton and Harper Schadt.

Services were held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

