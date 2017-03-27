Dominick J. Gebbia of Riverhead died March 21, 2017 at home. He was 80.

He was born in the Bronx Sept. 18, 1936, to Frank and Shirley Gebbia and later married Annette T. Comunale on Jan. 28, 1961.

Dominick attended college at C.W. Post and had been an engineer in the avionics industry.

Formerly of Commack, he has lived on the North Fork for the past 15 years.

Surviving are his wife Annette T. Gebbia; four children, Lisa Gebbia, Doreen Gebbia, Allison Pappas and Dominck Gebbia Jr. and three grandchildren, Christopher and Jonathan Pappas and Isabella Gebbia.

Graveside services were held March 25 at St. Isidore’s R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted the family

This is a paid notice.

