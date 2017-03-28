Anne Phyllis Klipp of Southold died in her home on the morning of March 23, 2017. She was 95.

Born in Greenport on Jan. 28, 1922, to Anna and Luther Hardy, she was a graduate of Greenport High School Class of 1939.

In September 1941, she married Lawrence Klipp and together they lived on Shelter Island from 1980 to 1985. For the past 30 years, she lived in Southold.

Phyllis had been the admin office director of the library in Prince Georges County, Md. for 10 years.

In the North Fork community, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Southold, American Legion Auxiliary and had been the travel director for the Southold Senior Citizens from 1984 to 1989. She was also a 40-year member of Sweet Adelines.

She is survived by her children, Larry of South Dakota, Marilyn of San Diego, Calif., Jean of South Carolina and Joel of Bakersfield, Calif. and eight grandchildren, Christopher and Leslie, Brent, Adam and Melissa and Justine, Krystalyn and Gabriella. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence B. Klipp and her sister, Helen Frederick (née Hardy). Also surviving are family members Steve and Heather Geehreng, Edith Kudlinski, Joan Olszewski, Jean Dunkirk, Louis Green, Mary Part Tuthill, Scott Klipp and Peter Klipp.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at First Presbyterian Church in Southold on Tuesday, March 28th at 2 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family.

