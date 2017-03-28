Former longtime Southampton resident, James David Brophy Jr. of Greenport, died March 25 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 90.

The son of James David and Mildred Stall (Brophy), he was born Oct. 5, 1926, in Mount Vernon, N.Y. He graduated from Iona Prep and received a Bachelor of Arts from Iona College, a doctorate degree from Columbia University and was a Fullbright Scholar from 1950 to 1951.

On March 26, 1951, he married Elizabeth Bergen in Paris.

Mr. Brophy served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946 as an electronic technician’s mater 2nd class. For 40 years, he worked as a professor of English literature at Iona College in New Rochelle.

Predeceased by his wife and son David in 2011, he is survived by his daughters, Shelia Peiffer (Steven) of Wallingford, Conn., Katharine, of Harrison, N.Y., Elizabeth, of Philadelphia and James Brophy (Susan McKenna) of Newark, Del.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning.

Memorial donations may be made to the Women Ordination Conference (womensordination.org) or the Nature Conservancy (nature.org)

This is a paid notice.

