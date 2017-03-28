Catherine Clare Carey, 97, of Greenport, formerly of Remsenburg and Sands Point, N.Y. and North Palm Beach, Fla. passed away March 24 in Greenport after a brief illness.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dennis J. Carey; son Denis III (DJ) and brothers, Michael and Robert McDonald.

After a career in advertising in New York and Los Angeles she married Dennis, with whom she raised five children. She is survived by her children Robert, Gregory (Diana), Geoffrey and Cynthia Lalone (Charles), eight grandchildren, sister Ann McAvoy and many nieces and nephews.

Active in many charities, she was a Dame of Malta and of the Holy Sepulchre. A devoted mother, known for her grace, wit and candor, Clare was an accomplished bridge player and avid reader.

The Careys wish to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of Peconic Landing.

Friends may visit today, Thursday, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Gifts in her memory may be made to St Agnes R.C. Church or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

