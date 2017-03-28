Anthony T. Zarzecki of Cutchogue died March 25 at Acadia Center for Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 88.

The son of Joseph and Mary (Kobjenska) Zarzecki, he was born April 18, 1928, in Cutchogue and attended Mattituck High School.

On June 17, 1972, he married Juneann Rauch at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Mr. Zarzecki served in the U.S Army from 1952 to 1954 and worked in maintenance for Plum Island Research Center.

Family members said Mr. Zarzecki was a bayman who enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife; his siblings, David Zazeski of Mattituck, Mary Kirwin, Josephine Sorenson and Nellie Falcigno.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, followed by a 12:30 p.m. service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold PBA.

