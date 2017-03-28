Kenneth F. Nolan died March 22, 2017, at the age of 87, while being comforted by loving family and dear friends.

Kenneth was raised in New York and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950. As a sergeant first class in the 23rd Regiment Company 2d, Company L, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his heroic and inspiring leadership on Sept. 16, 1950, in Korea.

After the war Kenneth met the love of his life, Ardith Klein, got married in May of 1958 and started a family. They lived most of their lives in Cutchogue. His five proud children, Karen, Kevin, Kenneth J., Kris and Gary and their families, survive him.

For over 35 years he had a distinguished career at United Airlines in the New York area and retired in 1984. He loved life, family and friends and was often the hit of the party.

For many years he was a Riverhead chapter member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, and the Loyal Order of Moose where he served on the ritual team and as governor.

He made friends wherever he went and was a tremendous husband and father; an honest, kind and sweet man who went out of his way to help others.

This is a paid notice.

