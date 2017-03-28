John van Gelder

John (Skip) van Gelder of Garden City South and Southold died March 27, 2017, after a long illness.

He was the devoted husband of Eileen, his beloved wife of 44 years who survives him; adoring father of Erin (Jason) and John Gerritt (Jenny) and fun-loving PopPop of Samantha, Emma, Kaitlyn, Holland and Beckham. He is survived by his brother, Bob.

John’s professional career included positions as a district manager at Dun and Bradstreet and 30 years with 3M, retiring as a national accounts manager.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 29, at at Moloney’s Hauppauge Funeral Home in Hauppauge.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department.

