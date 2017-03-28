Robert F. Karsch of Cutchogue died on March 28, 2017. The former Garden City resident was 75 years old.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 31, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Religious services will be held Saturday, April 1, at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to the Marilyn Karsch Scholarship Fund at Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

