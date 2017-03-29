Gilbert E. Pinkham of the Fairhaven Senior Living Community in Sykesville, Md., formerly of Hilton Head, S.C., and Southold, passed away peacefully March 22, 2017, surrounded and comforted by his family.

Gil was the loving husband of Doris E. (Trownsell) Pinkham. He was a devoted father to the Rev. Dr. Carol Pinkham Oak, Audrey Pinkham Benson and Barbara Ellen Pinkham Patscott and father-in-law to Jeff Oak, Bob Benson and Arnell Patscott. Gil was a doting grandfather to Nathaniel and Julia Oak, Greg and Jessica Benson and Stuart and Eve Patscott.

Gil lived his life with the highest standards of integrity and dedication to his family, his work and his country. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. A graduate of Cornell and Yale, he was an electrical engineer with Sperry Corporation for over 30 years, providing major technical support for the U.S. nuclear submarine program. Gil also volunteered his time and expertise in many ways, serving in leadership roles with North Fork Country Club and the Fairhaven Community Association and gladly providing support to any family member or friend in need who asked for his help. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, Md.

Gil’s passions included golf, sailing, boating and his computer work. He was an avid and highly skilled golfer well into his elder years. He enjoyed countless happy hours with family and friends on or near the water, particularly at his beloved Reydon Shores cottage in Southold. He was an original member of the Southold Yacht Club, racing on Southold Bay from his teens into his eighties. Gil had a great many friends throughout his life, and enriched the lives of everyone he knew with his kindness, good humor and generosity of spirit.

Above all, Gil provided rock solid support for his family. He never tired of providing boat rides, cookouts or a helping hand, as long as the family was together. He was a good man to his core and will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PACTT Learning Center for People with Autism (pactt.org) or the Integrace Fairhaven Resident Assistance Fund, Integrace Philanthropy, 576 Johnsville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784.

A memorial service was held March 28 at the Fairhaven Chapel in Sykesville, Md. Interment at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold is planned for a later date.

