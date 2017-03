Grace McCleery of Cutchogue died March 28. She was 81.

A memorial visitation will take place Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A memorial funeral Mass will he held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments