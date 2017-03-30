Education

Photos: Mattituck High School performs ‘You Can’t Beat the House’ this weekend

by |
03/30/2017 3:06 PM |
No Comments

The cast of “You Can’t Beat the House” at the dress rehearsal Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

This weekend Mattituck High school students will present “You Can’t Beat The House,” a comedy about robbers who accidentally break into a house that is for sale and then pose as real estate agents after they find themselves stuck in the house with potential buyers.

The 10-cast-member play is directed by English teacher Tom Farrell and English and theater teacher Jacqueline Portocarrero.

Catch the play at the Mattituck High School auditorium this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

See more photos by Krysten Massa below:

Ghana Haase as Officer Larraby and Jillian Orr who plays his mother.

Alex Bradley (from left) and Colleen Kelly, who play robbers and Eric Momente as medium Master Zenobia.

Emily Sidor and Eric Momente.

Emily Sidor, Eric Momente and Alex Bradley.

From left: Colleen Kelly, Emily Sidor and Shelly Dufton.

From left: Shelby Dufton, Colleen Kelly, Ryan Buchholz and Alex Bradley.

The robbers try and sneak out.

Alex Bradley and Caleb Foley.

Comments

comments
, ,