Photos: Mattituck High School performs ‘You Can’t Beat the House’ this weekend

This weekend Mattituck High school students will present “You Can’t Beat The House,” a comedy about robbers who accidentally break into a house that is for sale and then pose as real estate agents after they find themselves stuck in the house with potential buyers.

The 10-cast-member play is directed by English teacher Tom Farrell and English and theater teacher Jacqueline Portocarrero.

Catch the play at the Mattituck High School auditorium this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

See more photos by Krysten Massa below:

