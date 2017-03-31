Lifelong Greenport resident Carlos DeJesus died March 29 at his home. He was 95.

The son of Iolanthe (Sells) and Benigno DeJesus he was born Dec. 7, 1921, in Greenport and attended high school.

On March 17, 1951, he married Maria Ramos in Virginia.

Mr. DeJesus served in the U.S. Army and was a World War II veteran.

He worked for the United States Postal Service at the Greenport Post Office and served as postmaster before retiring. Mr. DeJesus also served as commander of the American Legion Burton-Potter Post 185.

Family members said he enjoyed reading, watching PBS and many news shows, sitting outside and waving at passers-by, and that he enjoyed spending time with his family, always putting them first.

Predeceased by his siblings Mercedes, Florentina, Benigno, Glenwood, Maria and Teresa, he is survived by his spouse; his daughter, Barbara Soriano of Pomona, Calif., Mariana DeJesus of Aurora, Ill. and Teresa St. Charles; his son, Carlos X. DeJesus of Greenport; siblings, Iolanthe Mason, Anna Walker, Ramon DeJesus, Rosita Siklos and Dolores DeJesus and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. A funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, St. Agnes Church, American Legion Burton-Potter Post 185 or Eastern Long Island Hospital.

