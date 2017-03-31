Coast Guard, Plum Island Ferry assist boater in distress off Orient Point

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Plum Island Ferry helped a boater in distress off Orient Point late Thursday afternoon, following a call of a disabled 80-foot yacht drifting toward Plum Island.

The ferry was able to throw a line to the yacht, which had just one person aboard, to prevent it from drifting into shoal water, according to a Coast Guard press release. An Urgent Marine Assistance Request Broadcast had been issued to mariners in the area who could potentially help.

Coast Guard rescue crews from both New London and Montauk responded to assist, ultimately towing the vessel to the Montauk Yacht Club.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

