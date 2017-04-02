Shade shelter to be constructed at Breakwater Beach

The Southold Town Board passed a resolution Tuesday granting a variance to the Mattituck Park District for construction of a shade shelter at Breakwater Beach.

The town’s Board of Trustees had previously denied the application, so the park district submitted a variance application to the Town Board in relation to the Coastal Erosion Hazard code. Assistant town attorney Damon Hagan said at a public hearing Tuesday morning that trustees have no objection to the current project. Modifications to the shelter location were made to the original plan and that although the shelter would be seaward of the coastal erosion hazard line, it would be in an already disturbed area — the playground, said Chris Dwyer of LK Mclean Associates on behalf of the park district.

Park district commissioner Doris McGreevy noted at the public hearing that there is currently no shade shelter at the beach, so people who watch their children at the site’s playground have no protection from the sun’s damaging rays.

The shade shelter, which will be located near the swing areas, would allow visitors to be close to their children and make sure they’re safe, she said. It also helps those who might come to the beach without an umbrella, she added.

