Southold Blotter: Worker, nude girlfriend caught in home

A man working on a home at Mill Creek Drive in Southold was caught inside the unoccupied house with his girlfriend early last Monday, according to a Southold police report.

Police investigated the premises around 5:15 a.m. after the homeowner told them she received a call from her neighbor stating a vehicle was parked in her driveway and a light was on inside the house, officials said.

Upon entering the home through the unlocked front door, police were greeted by the worker and found his girlfriend naked in a bedroom, the report states.

The homeowner confirmed he was doing work at the residence and said he wasn’t allowed to be there unless it was work related, police said. The homeowner also told police she would take care of the incident privately, officials said.

• A Southold woman contacted police Friday because she wanted an elderly man from her church to stop giving her candy and gift cards, the report states.

Police advised the man “she’s not interested” in him and to attend church at a different time or go to another church, officials said.

• A Mattituck woman contacted police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report her neighbor was burning garbage, the report states. Police interviewed the homeowner who stated he was burning cardboard in his outdoor firepit, officials said. No further action was taken, police said.

• A Greenport man contacted police last Thursday and reported a Toyota Prius followed him from Nassau County to Greenport, the report states. Police advised the man to call 911 if he sees the car again, officials said.

• A Southold High School student reported his iPhone 7 cellphone was stolen from inside the woodshop classroom last Tuesday afternoon, the report states.

The victim reported only two students were in the room at the time of the theft, police said. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• Several tools and pieces of equipment totaling $2,525 were reported stolen last Wednesday from a barn on Main Road in Southold, the report states. Among the missing items were an air compressor, a nail gun, heater and Sawzall, police said.

• Two windows at the Greenport Fire Department on Third Street were reported broken Sunday, police said.

• Someone reportedly threw a rock into a window at the Greenport Village water treatment plant last Tuesday, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments