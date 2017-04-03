Robert F. Karsch of Cutchogue and formerly of Garden City died March 28, 2017. Bob was born April 15, 1941, to Edward and Theresa Karsch in Floral Park, N.Y., and was a graduate of Sewanhaka High School (’59) and Syracuse University (’64) and received an MBA from Hofstra University.

Bob was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, commanding a special weapons unit in the European Theatre from 1963 to 1965. He married Marilyn Irene Burke on Feb. 18, 1967, in Elmhurst, N.Y., and resided in Garden City, where they raised their two daughters, Tracy and Elizabeth.

Bob was a director at Bankers Trust Company/Deutsche Bank, from which he retired after 39 years of service. During his tenure, he was director of the American Pension Conference and was affiliated with the Investment Company Institute, Profit-Sharing Council of America and the Association of Private Pension and Welfare Plans of America. Bob was known in the field of retirement benefit plans as an employee benefit design and tax expert, and was involved in the creation of ERISA.

After moving to Cutchogue in 2004, Bob joined the Southold American Legion Post 803 and the Cutchogue Lions Club, for which he served as treasurer.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, of 38 years and siblings Charles Karsch and Joan Wilson, and is survived by siblings Edward, of Scituate, Mass., and Dorothy, of Harrisburg, Pa.; daughters Tracy Karsch Palumbo of New Suffolk and Elizabeth Karsch; and four grandchildren, Ryan, Madeline, Nina and Clara.

The family received friends March 31 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Religious services were held April 1 at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck, led by the Rev. Eliot Frederic. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, was at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Karen Ann Campbell officiated.

This is a paid notice.

