Muriel Peabody Loomis, died peacefully in her sleep April 2, 2017. She was 87 years old.

Merly was a longtime resident of Greenport, lived in Augusta, Ga. and grew up in Manhattan and Princeton, Mass. As a young woman, she worked for the institute of International Education and Radio Free Europe. She was a devoted wife to the late Earl A. Loomis for over 40 years.

Merly delighted in sharing her passions for politics, cooking, music and animals with all her friends and family. She will be sorely missed by all of us.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport. Burial will take place at Sterling Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital, 201 Manor Place, Greenport, NY 11944.

