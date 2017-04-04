Donald J. Finnerty of Cutchogue died April 1 at the New York State Veterans Home in Montrose, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, April 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department or Southold Town Meals on Wheels.

A complete obituary will follow.

