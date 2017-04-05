Which local Board of Education seats are up?

Five of the eight school board members who are up for re-election this year have confirmed they’ll run again, The Suffolk Times has learned.

In Greenport, only Kirsten Droskoski’s seat is up for grabs this year. Ms. Droskoski was first elected to the Board of Education in 2014 and currently serves as its vice president. She said she’s decided to pursue another three-year term.

The New Suffolk Board of Education also has a single seat in contention this year. School board president Tony Dill, who has served since 2002, confirmed last Thursday he’s also decided to run again.

Mattituck school board vice president Charlie Anderson, who was first elected in 2004, said he, too, plans to seek another term. Brian Mealy’s seat is also up for grabs. He was elected last year to serve out the final year of former board member Jerry Diffley’s unexpired term. Mr. Mealy did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Two school board seats are up for grabs in the Oysterponds district. Jeffrey Demarest and Janice Caufield have both served since 2011. Mr. Demarest said he will run for re-election. Ms. Caufield did not respond to a request for comment.

Southold Board of Education members Scott Latham and Brian Tobin are both up for re-election. Mr. Latham, who first elected in 2011, said he’s seeking another term. Mr. Tobin has served since 2014. He didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

The deadline to submit petitions for school board elections is Monday, April 17, at 5 p.m.

