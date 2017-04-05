Walter H. Shaffer of Mattituck died suddenly April 4 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 61 years old.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where chapel services will begin at 10:30 a.m. officiated by the Rev. John Carrick. Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

Memorial donations to Katinka House, c/o Southold Town Seniors Services, P.O. Box 85, Mattituck, NY 11952, would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

