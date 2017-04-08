Blotter: Police locate men who allegedly had handgun on Route 25

Southold Town police assisted the Suffolk County Police Department in locating two men who were allegedly in possession of a handgun on Route 25 last Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

The men “may have communicated a threat to a school district” and were traveling in a black Chevrolet Impala around 2 p.m., the report states.

Officers found the vehicle parked at Island’s End Golf Course in Greenport and interviewed the subjects, who police said are from East Marion and Calverton.

The Calverton man was “not very forthcoming with information and was uncooperative in answering questions,” police said. A female who lives with him was also interviewed, the report states.

The East Marion man “declined the option to respond to a medical facility and voluntarily admit himself for a psychological evaluation,” the report states.

Officers searched the vehicle and didn’t locate any weapons, officials said.

All three subjects left the area without further incident, police said. No arrests were made and no other details about the investigation were available.

• A Cutchogue man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Route 25 near Elijahs Lane in Mattituck Friday night, police said.

Ricardo Jose Castro-Castro was driving around 10 p.m. when the crash occurred, officials said. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• A Connecticut man was arrested Sunday night on a drunken-driving charge in Greenport, police said.

Kevin McCusker, 30, of Rocky Hill, Conn., was driving on Main Street around 9:15 p.m. when police pulled him over for a traffic infraction, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

• An unlicensed Calverton man was arrested on a drug possession charge Sunday in Greenport, police said.

Michael Molina, 22, was driving around 12:40 a.m. on Main Street when police pulled him over for failing to maintain his lane of travel, officials said.

During the investigation, police found he was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of marijuana, the report states.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

• Greenport school district Superintendent David Gamberg contacted police after he received a phone call around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday from a concerned parent about their child overhearing a student making a threat to bring a weapon to school, the report states.

When reached for comment, Mr. Gamberg said in an email the district took the matter “very seriously.”

“After receiving the call … I immediately contacted the police and I met with them from 12:30 to 1:30 a.m.,” he said. “The police pieced together the information that I provided. An investigation ensued and by 7:30 a.m. we were confident that the incident was based on comments that were not in any way a serious threat.” No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

• A Mattituck man got into a verbal altercation Friday with a landfill employee after he was told to bag his garbage in a yellow bag before dumping it, the report states.

The complaint states the man yelled at him to “come down into the pit” and believed he wanted to fight him, police said.

The man then left in his truck after giving him and other employees the “middle finger,” officials said.

Police located the man and advised him charges could be made against him if he returned to the landfill, officials said. The man stated he understood and would comply with that request, police said.

• Police were called to a dispute on Main Bayview Road in Southold last Wednesday over tree-trimming work, the report states.

The complainant stated he agreed to allow access to his property in order to allow his neighbor to have a tree taken down only if he could provide proof that a licensed and insured company was doing the service, police said.

When the complainant found a tree trimming company truck parked outside his house, he asked the worker to leave when he couldn’t provide the paperwork he had requested, police said. The worker agreed to leave, officials said.

• A Greenport woman called police March 26 after she reportedly got a flat tire when she backed her vehicle over plates on Third Street, the report states.

Officers found a broken box of dinner plates on the grass that was being thrown out for garbage collection and one plate was smashed into pieces on the street, officials said.

The Greenport Village highway department was contacted to clean it up, police said.

• A $150 white and gold iPhone 5S was reportedly stolen March 29 during a lunch period at Southold High School, officials said.

• A pair of $80 Nike sneakers were reported stolen last Wednesday from a gym bag in the Mattituck High School boys’ locker room, police said.

• Police followed up with a caller after he dialed 911 and hung up last Tuesday, officials said. The Southold man stated he accidentally dialed 911 instead of 411, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

