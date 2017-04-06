A North Fork meal delivery service a la Blue Apron

Russ L’HommeDieu knocked on the doors of over 30 homes this past Monday, boxes of vegan-friendly food in hand.

It was all part of a new business the Cutchogue entrepreneur and his wife, Karen, recently started called Harvest Food Box.

Similar in approach to popular home delivery recipe options like Blue Apron or HelloFresh, the L’HommeDieus have created pre-assembled meals that can be cooked in a crockpot.

Photo: Russ and Karen L’HommeDieu prepare to test out recipes at their home in Cutchogue Friday afternoon. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

