Southold Park District Commissioner Daniel Hagerman was elected to serve another three-year term Wednesday.

Mr. Hagerman faced challenger Benigno Gonzalez. Park district officials didn’t release the vote total by presstime.

Penny Vaccariello, the district’s secretary and treasurer, ran unopposed and was also re-elected Wednesday.

The Southold Park District, which was established in 1907, oversees Triangle Park, Emerson Park, Hortons Point Lighthouse Park and Founders Landing.

