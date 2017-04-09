Cops: Woman crashes into tree; charged with DWI

A Farmingville woman who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a large evergreen tree and road sign was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Southold Town police said.

Melissa Marie Chao, 31, was driving a 2014 Honda Accord westbound on Route 25 in Orient just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police said, when she ran off the road and through a front lawn before crashing. During the investigation, police determined that Ms. Chao was intoxicated, police said.

She was processed at police headquarters and held overnight for arraignment at Southold Town Justice Court, police said.

