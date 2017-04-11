Lifelong Greenport resident Colin Crowley died April 8 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 47.

The son of Thomas and Patricia (Ruf) Crowley, he was born Jan. 17, 1970, in Oneonta, N.Y.

Mr. Crowley graduated from Greenport High School in 1988 and SUNY/Oneonta in 1993.

He is survived by his parents, of Orient; his siblings, Ian (Lynette), Courtney and Karey; and two nephews, Aidan and Declan.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Quannacut at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments