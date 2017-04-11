Elizabeth Jeremy Langhans, age 95, died peacefully at her home in Cutchogue on Feb. 27, 2017.

She was born Oct. 30, 1921, to the Rev. Walter and Jane (Jeremy) Langhans in Thornville, Ohio.

During World War II, Betsy served in the U.S. Army as an information specialist in the Pacific. She was honorably discharged in 1945 and earned several medals for her service.

Betsy went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from Capital University, a Master of Arts from Stanford and, in 1961, a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Colorado. She was on the faculty of San Francisco State College and later a professor of education at Dowling College for 30 years.

As a member of the Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck, Betsy served as a chalice administrator and lay reader. She also served as a vestry member and senior warden. In recognition for her work, Betsy was awarded The Bishop’s Distinguished Service Cross.

Betsy enjoyed good conversation and a good joke. She cherished life, cared deeply for her fellow man and gave unselfishly. She was loved by many.

A memorial service was held March 11. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Thornville.

Donations in memory of Betsy may be made to the Church of the Redeemer, PO Box 906, Mattituck, NY 11952.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments