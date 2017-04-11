Carolyn A. Salminen, 70, died peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, March 28, 2017, following a nearly yearlong battle against ovarian cancer, with her loving family by her side.

Carolyn was born April 18, 1946, in Greenport, the daughter of William Adams Jr. and Carolyn (Morrell) Adams.

On June 27, 1969, she married her college sweetheart, Karlo Salminen, in Greenport.

In July of 1969, she and Karlo moved to Milton, Vt., which she had called home ever since.

In addition to Karlo, her family includes daughter Anna Wellman and her husband, Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Wellman of Clarksville, Tenn.; her son Matti Salminen of Brattleboro, Vt.; her beloved grandchildren, Elaina, Lauren and Wyatt; and her brother John and his wife, Marilyn “Mac” Adams of North Truro, Mass. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother William “Billy” Adams.

She graduated from the SUNY/Fredonia with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She received her master’s degree from Central Connecticut State College.

Carolyn enjoyed a 26-year career as an educator, primarily in the Milton School District. She will be remembered by her first-graders as being the “Queen” of earrings, wearing those that matched the theme of what she was teaching that day. Carolyn loved volunteering at the Family Center, and singing with Karlo and the church worship team at nursing homes, and with her oldies band, “Bobby and the Retrotones.” Most of all, though, she loved her family, her children and her grandchildren.

A celebration service was held April 2 at the New Life Christian Fellowship in Milton, where a memorial gathering followed at the Eagles Club.

Carolyn would like for us all to celebrate her life with as much happiness as we can muster.

She also requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or to the UVM Cancer Center, Eleanor B. Daniels Fund, c/o UVM Medical Center Foundation, Mailstop 363 UVM, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

