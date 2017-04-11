Laura Ann Koster

Laura Ann (Elkins) Koster of Greenport passed away April 10, 2017, at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola after a brief illness.

Laura was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Philadelphia to her parents Lee J. and Lava (Fraley) Elkins. After the family moved to Hollis, Queens, Laura attended Andrew Jackson High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Queens College.

In the early 1950s, Laura volunteered as a chauffeur for military personnel.

On a blind date in 1951, Laura met her future husband, Edward Koster. They married in 1953 in her parents’ home. In 1957 they started a business together, the ELKO Machine and Tool Co., which they owned for over 50 years. Not just partners in business, but partners in all they did, they raised three children in Freeport before moving to Southold in 1968.

Laura won many ribbons showing African violets at the African Violet Society. She was an accomplished pianist, eventually teaching herself to play the organ. She was the assistant organist for First Presbyterian Church of Freeport and later, First Presbyterian Church of Southold. She also sang in the church choir and served on both the boards of deacons and elders.

Laura enjoyed doing needlework and was an avid reader of mysteries and U.S. and world history. For many years, Laura served as a docent at Southold Historical Society. An outgoing and kind woman, Laura was often the first one to greet newcomers to church and new residents to Peconic Landing, where she and Ed moved in 2007.

She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of nearly 64 years, Edward; two sons, Edward L. of Thomasville, N.C. and Glen, of Moodus, Conn.; her daughter, Marla, of Cutchogue; her granddaughter, Bonnie, of Cutchogue and two sisters, Doreen Pugh of Waltham, Mass. and Jean Berlin of Tallahassee, Fla.

Laura was always gracious and always a lady. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.

Visiting hours will take place Thursday, April 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley. Interment will follow after the service.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Southold, P.O. Box 787, Southold, NY 11971.

