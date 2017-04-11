Shinn Estate Vineyards sold; Old Mill Inn will not re-open

It’s that time of year when businesses re-open for the season on the North Fork, announcing changes and outlining plans for the future. But for a pair of Mattituck businesses, those future plans will include new owners.

Barbara Shinn and David Page, owners of Shinn Estate Vineyards in Mattituck, announced in an email Tuesday that they have sold their 20-acre property on Oregon Road to a New Jersey financier and his wife.

“We’d like to thank all the loyal customers who have supported our success here on Oregon Road — helping bring life, grace and clarity to our dream of sustainable living,” Shinn and Page said in their email. “This chapter of our lives has been beautiful in every possible way. We look forward to the next with open hearts and minds. Our story is far from over.”

News of the Shinn Estate sale comes just one day after Bia Lowe, owner of the Old Mill Inn in Mattituck, announced in an email that the restaurant would not reopen for the season.

Read more on northforker.com

File photo: David Page and Barbara Shinn at Shinn Estate Vineyard and Farmhouse in Mattituck. (Credit: Randee Daddona)

Comments

comments