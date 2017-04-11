Cops: Southold man caught with stolen guns, tools

A Southold man was arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries after police recovered two stolen shotguns and tools at his home, according to a police press release.

Southold detectives arrested Colin Volinski, 28, on Monday and charged him with two counts of third-degree burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. The burglaries occurred along Main Road in Southold over the past few weeks, police said.

The guns were reportedly stolen from a barn during the overnight hours on April 9, police said. The tools were reportedly stolen on March 20, police said.

Police also seized a black powder muzzleloader, which Mr. Volinski was prohibited from possessing due to a prior criminal conviction, police said. Mr. Volinski was being held for arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court, police said.

The Suffolk County Probation Department assisted police during the arrest.

