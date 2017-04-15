Five McGann-Mercy athletes announce college signings

Five athletes from Bishop McGann-Mercy High School will continue their athletic careers in college next year. The students were honored at a signing ceremony Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Butterfield of Greenport will attend the University at Albany on a track and field scholarship. She signed a National Letter of Intent in November during the early signing period.

Devyn O’Brien signed an NLI to attend Fairfield University to run cross country. Victoria Barlow signed to attend Johnson & Wales University also to run cross country. Emily Cleary signed with Roger Williams University to play tennis and Matthew Raynor signed with Alfred State University to play football.

The athletes were surrounded by family, coaches and administrators for the signing ceremony, which was led by athletic director Melissa Edwards.

Principal Carl Semmler said: “These outstanding students are dedicated both in the classroom and with their respective teams, and I am excited to follow them as they continue their success at the NCAA level.”

Photo caption: (From left) Devyn O’Brien, Victoria Barlow, Matthew Raynor, Emily Cleary and Kaitlyn Butterfield. (Mercy courtesy photo)

Comments

comments