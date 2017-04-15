Blotter: Greenport woman bites police officer

A Greenport woman reportedly bit a Southold Town police officer Saturday night while he attempted to subdue her, according to a police report.

The officer responded to Third Street around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of an emotionally disturbed person, police said. The subject bit the officer’s right bicep, causing an abrasion, while he attempted to take her to a comprehensive psychiatric emergency program, officials said.

He went to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment, police said.

• A Greenport man was arrested last Monday on drug possession charges, police said.

Branden Sutherland, 31, was driving on Bridge Street in Greenport around 5:50 p.m. when he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.

During the investigation, police found he was in possession of narcotics and charged him with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

