Wedding: Tyler Mehrman and Alison Leonard

Alison Anne Leonard and Lt. j.g. Tyler Ross Mehrman were married Aug. 12, 2016, in a Catholic ceremony at the OLP Chapel at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick, R.I. The wedding was officiated by Father Stephen S. Donohoe and followed by a reception at Aldrich Mansion.

The bride is the daughter of Steven Leonard of Kingston, Mass., and Paula Manzo of Woburn, Mass. The groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. John Mehrman of Peconic.

Alison earned a bachelor’s degree in English and psychology from Merrimack College, as well as a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. Tyler, a Southold High School graduate, earned his Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The couple honeymooned in Italy, touring Lake Como, Venice and the Tuscan region. They currently live in San Diego, Calif., where Tyler is completing training as a naval aviator.

