William and Kimberley Richter of Southold have announced the engagement of their daughter Emma to Eric VanDyne, son of Janice VanDyne of Riverhead.

Ms. Richter is currently completing a master’s degree at Long Island University and is pursuing a career as a secondary education teacher.

Staff Sgt. VanDyne is currently employed by the Air National Guard in Westhampton.

A March 2018 wedding is planned.

