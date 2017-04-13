Easter services set at local churches

The following is The Suffolk Times’ annual listing of Easter services hosted by local churches.

Orient

Orient Congregational Church

Thursday, April 13: Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service with communion, 5:30 p.m.; soup supper, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Sunrise service at Narrow River Road Beach, 6 a.m.; Easter service, 10:30 a.m.

Greenport

Church of the Holy Trinity

Thursday, April 13: Maundy Thursday Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday service, noon.

Sunday, April 16: Holy Eucharist and lighting of the Paschal Candle, 8 a.m.; Easter Eucharist, 10 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Greenport

Friday, April 14: Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter service, 10:30 a.m.

St. Agnes R.C. Church

Thursday, April 13: Holy Thursday morning prayer, 9 a.m.; Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m., followed by Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament until 9 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday morning prayer, 9 a.m.; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m.; Spanish Good Friday Liturgy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: Holy Saturday morning prayer and blessing of Easter food, 9 a.m.; Easter Vigil Mass, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter Masses, 7, 9 and 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

Thursday, April 13: Holy Thursday services, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday services, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter services, 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Southold

Sunday, April 16: Ecumenical dawn service at Founders Landing, 6:30 a.m.

Christian Science Society

Sunday, April 16: Easter service, 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

Sunday, April 16: Easter service, 10 a.m.

First Universalist Church of Southold

Sunday, April 16: Multigenerational Easter celebration in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church parish hall, Greenport, 11 a.m.

St. Patrick R.C. Church

Thursday, April 13: Holy Thursday morning prayer, 9 a.m.; Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 8 p.m.; Visitation to the Repository, 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday morning prayer, 9 a.m.; Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m., followed by individual penance; Stations of the Cross, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: Holy Saturday morning prayer, 9 a.m.; Solemn Mass of the Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Beach Mass at Cedar Beach, 6:30 a.m. (at church in case of rain); Easter Masses, 8, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Cutchogue

North Fork United Methodist Church

Sunday, April 16: Easter service, 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church

Thursday, April 13: Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Liturgy of Good Friday, 3 p.m.; Way of the Cross, 6:30 p.m.; Droga Krzyzowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: Holy Saturday food blessing (Swiecenie pokarmow), noon, 3 and 4 p.m.; Easter Vigil Mass, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter Masses, 8, 9:30 (Polish) and 11 a.m.

True Light Church

Friday, April 14: Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Resurrection Sunday services, 9 and 10:30 a.m. (nursery and children’s church only at 10:30 a.m.).

Mattituck

Advent Lutheran Church

Thursday, April 13: Maundy Thursday Eucharist, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter Festival Eucharists, 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Church of the Redeemer

Thursday, April 13: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter services, 8 and 10 a.m. Egg hunt follows 10 a.m. service.

Community Christian Fellowship

Sunday, April 16: Easter service, 10 a.m.

Mattituck Presbyterian Church

Thursday, April 13: Maundy Thursday communion service in social hall, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday performance of “In My Place” with community choir and orchestra, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter services, 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church

Thursday, April 13: Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14: Good Friday Liturgy of the Passion and Death of Our Lord, 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: Easter Vigil Mass, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Easter Masses, 8, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

